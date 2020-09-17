Ajayi Crowther varsity unveils Timothy Adebayo as new VC

Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, has unveiled Prof. Timothy Adebayo as the new Vice-Chancellor to succeed Prof. Dapo Asaju by end of October.

Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, the Chairman of ACU governing council, unveiled the new vice-chancellor on Thursday in Oyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Adebayo, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, is the 4th vice-chancellor of the university.

Olanipekun said that the institution’s governing council had approved the appointment of Adebayo as a successor to Asaju, having satisfied all the requirements of the institutions.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said that the council…