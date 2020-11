Media gal, Stephanie Coker- Aderinokan and her hubby, Olumide, threw their daughter, Ariella, a birthday party today November 21. Ariella turned one a few days ago. See more photos below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Photos from Stephanie Coker-Aderinokan’s daughter’s party appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji