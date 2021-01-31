President Muhammadu Buhari has said that politicians in the All Progressives Congress will no longer be endorsed from Abuja.
Speaking after revalidating his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his constituency in Daura, Katsina state, Buhari stated that APC politicians must come out and defend the party at any level so that the party will feel secure and comfortable.
He said;
“No more crowning from Abuja downward. Let the people know this and appreciate it that they are in charge of their constituencies and they are in charge of the party. Without any incentive, they must come out and defend the party at any level so that we, you, and the party will feel secure and comfortable because the old-time of putting hands in the pocket is over because the money is no longer available.”
Source: Linda Ikeji