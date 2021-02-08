Safaree complains about nudity among the womenfolk; vows to make sure his daughter is different

Safaree has complained about nudity being the norm in the world.

The rapper, who dated Nicki Minaj for years before marrying Erica Mena, said men used to have to close their eyes to visualizer women naked back in the day. However, these days, photos of naked women are everywhere.

He vowed to make sure his daughter is different.

He tweeted: “New millennium is crazy now. Back in the day you had to close your eyes and imagine what a girl you liked looked like naked. Now almost every girl is naked just cuz. I gotta make sure my daughter is different! She needs me.”