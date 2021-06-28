Chidinma Ojukwu recounts how she met Super TV CEO, Uwaifo Ataga at a wild party

Chidinma Ojukwu, the 21-year-old University of Lagos student who confessed to stabbing Super TV boss, Uwaifo Ataga, to death, has recounted how they met.
In an interview with DailyTrust, Chidinma, said financial pressure occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 made her hook up with some female students who took her to wild parties, one of which she met the deceased.
“It first sounded like fun when I went out for the first time along other girls. My friend who took me out told me we were going to attend a party organised by one of the latest big boys in town.
On arrival, it was fun-filled. We had so much to drink. At first, it was shisha that we were smoking. I took a few drags on the pipe and blew the smoke out immediately. Other girls were busy blowing out smoke from their noses and mouths.
The party ended in the wee hours of the night and we ended up in bed with some guys. The guy I slept with gave me N50,000 and I felt like break-dancing.
It was at one of those…
Source: Linda Ikeji