Chidinma Ojukwu recounts how she met Super TV CEO, Uwaifo Ataga at a wild party

Chidinma Ojukwu, the 21-year-old University of Lagos student who confessed to stabbing Super TV boss, Uwaifo Ataga, to death, has recounted how they met.

In an interview with DailyTrust, Chidinma, said financial pressure occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 made her hook up with some female students who took her to wild parties, one of which she met the deceased.