At least 11 people killed by lightning while taking selfies on watch tower

A lightning strike killed at least 11 people in India as they were taking selfies in a storm.

The victims were on top of a watchtower in northern India when they were struck by lightning.

Some people reportedly jumped to the ground in fright at the 12th Century Amer Fort in Jaipur.

Rescuers search for survivors near the watch towers of the Amer Fort

Shocking footage taken from a nearby building shows the huge bolt as it struck the tourist attraction, where crowds of people had gathered to take pictures.

Senior police officer Anand Srivastava said most of the people who died at the tower were young.

More than 60 people have died in lightning storms across the northern states of India over the weekend.

Mr Srivastava said at least nine more people were killed and nearly 20 others were injured in separate lightning strikes when the state of Rajasthan was lashed with thunderstorms and monsoon rains.

In Uttar Pradesh, 18 people were killed by…