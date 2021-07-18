You are frustrated – Shatta Wale’s girlfriend replies his mother for alleging he stopped giving her money because she said she is a witch

Magdelene Love aka Maglove has replied Shatta Wale’s mother, Elsie after she alleged that the singer’s girlfriend stopped her son from giving her money after she alleged that she (Elsie) is a witch. Read here
Reacting to this via a Facebook post she shared, Maglove accused Shatta Wale’s mother of fabricating lies to destroy her image even after paying her rent for some time.
She also shared a picture of the receipt which backed her claim of paying Shatta Wale’s mother’s rent, after the musician asked her to do so.
The Facebook post reads;
We live in an environment where people try so hard to destroy someone with lies, but I know where all this frustration is coming from and the problem you have is not me.
I now understand why your son don’t trust you around him and always ask me to keep records of everything about you.
I paid your house rent few months ago but you have decided to lie against me because of little change, you sell your son out but i…
Source: Linda Ikeji