Photos of the two brothers, 21 and 22, charged over murder of first Chicago woman cop shot dead on the job in 33 years

Two brothers have been charged over the shooting murder of Chicago police officer Ella French during an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop in Chicago over the weekend.

The officer killed Saturday night, August 7, was identified as Ella French, the first female cop to be fatally shot on the job in more than three decades, according to the Chicago Police Department. Her partner is also in the hospital fighting for his life after he was wondered in the attack.



Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Emonte Morgan, 21.

His brother, Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

Eric Morgan, 22.

In the exchange of gunfire, one of the brothers was shot and wounded.

French’s death was the first fatal shooting of a…