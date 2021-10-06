This is not scriptural – Clergyman, Laurie Idahosa tells parents who name their child after another child they lost

Clergywoman, Laurie Idahosa, has said it is unscriptural for parents to name their child after the one who has passed.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Laurie who also lost her first child, Ben, many years ago, said she had a chat with a woman who lost her first child and is currently pregnant with the second one. She mentioned that the woman told her that her deceased child was coming back through her second pregnancy.

Laurie said this was something she heard repeatedly when she also lost her son. She pointed out although it is comforting to share the name of a deceased child, it is unscriptural. She said according to the scripture, no one who is dead returns in human form.

