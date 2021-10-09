Man burns his house, digs his own grave and commits suicide

A bone-chilling incident played out at Rwathia village in Karumandi ward, Kirinyaga County of Kenya as a 48-year-old man set his house on fire, dug his grave and committed suicide.

The man has been identified as Joel Muthike and eyewitnesses said he set his semi-permanent house on fire and reportedly used a panga (machete) to thwart any effort by the members of the public to try and put out the fire.

It was gathered that after the house was burnt to ashes, Muthike turned his rage to his livestock.

A villager said;

“I have never seen anything like it, he chased us away when we tried to put out the fire.”

Muthike used a rope he had been using to tether his goat, to commit suicide. His body was discovered dangling from a tree within his farm.

Another resident of the community said;

“I am deeply shocked because I have never seen him fuming with such kind of rage.”

His brother, Elias Murimi noted that they intend to bury the remains of the…