Former US president, Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. is selling T-shirts on his web site that mock the fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin’s movie set.

The T-shirts promoted on his website include the tagline “guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.”

The shirts retail for $27.99 and appeared online after Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun on a movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, last week Thursday, October 21.

Trump Jr. also took to his Instagram to share a meme that said, “Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun” with the caption, “It’s only a matter of time.”

Baldwin infamously parodied former President Trump for years on “Saturday Night Live,” and attacked the president and his family while he was president.

Since the fatal shooting, Trump jr has been regularly sharing memes of Baldwin on his Instagram page. Last week he posted a meme with the caption, “That look when an anti gun…