Man’s penis rots after being bitten by a Cobra while sitting on the toilet

A Dutchman had to undergo reconstructive surgery on his penis after a cobra bit his manhood as he sat on the toilet, causing it to rot.

The incident happened during a safari trip in South Africa.

The 47-year-old victim suffered scrotal necrosis after the cold-blooded serpent, which was lurking in the toilet bowl, attacked, according to Urology Case Reports.

In what the medical journal described as the first case of “snouted cobra envenomation of the genitals,” the unidentified man had to wait three hours before he was flown by helicopter to the nearest trauma center some 220 miles away.

“His penis and scrotum were noted to be swollen, deep purple in color, and painful on hospital admission. Scrotal necrosis was diagnosed, and he received multiple doses of a non-specific snake venom antiserum and broad-spectrum antibiotics,” according to the medical report.

The man reported vomiting and a burning sensation as well as pain that shot up from his groin…