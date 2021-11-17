Brandy’s daughter, Sy’Rai Smith makes her TV debut on The Real and talks about her weight loss journey

Brandy’s daughter, Sy’Rai Smith, made her national TV debut on The Real today, Nov, 16.

The 19-year-old talked about her weight loss journey and why she made the decision to shed some weight.

Sy”Rai Smith before

She told the show’s hosts: “I had a lot of health issues when I was at the size that I was.

“My mom was with me through everything. She saw me go through a lot. And I just decided to really take my health seriously. So I changed my mindset, changed my mentality, and I knew that being in the body that I was in … I knew my life wasn’t going to be as long.”

Sy’Rai Smith now

Sy’Rai went viral a few months back after revealing her weight loss transformation on Instagram.

Sy’Rai told The Real hosts that her transformation came with a few mental battles that she had to overcome to remain on the right path.

She said: “I wanted to change because of my health at first. But then, obviously, with health and changing your lifestyle…