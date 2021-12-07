Ex-Senate president, Bukola Saraki, and wife, Toyin, celebrate 30th wedding anniversary 

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his wife, Toyin, are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary today December 7.

In a post shared on his Facebook page today, Saraki thanked his wife for the wonderful years they have shared together. He wrote

”Happy 30th wedding anniversary to my darling wife, Toyin!

As we celebrate this special day, I thank God for the blessing and favour. I thank you for the wonderful years together, for the love and joy you have brought into my life, and I appreciate you for all the things that you do behind the scenes that you think I do not see!”