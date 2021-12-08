Dowen College staff wear t-shirt with Sylvester’s face as the school’s management says it is committed to justice in new statement

By
Headliners
-
2


Dowen College staff wear t-shirt with Sylvester

Dowen College staff wore t-shirts with the face of Sylvester Oromoni to pay tribute to the deceased student.

 

The school’s management also released a statement, saying the College is committed to justice and will keep cooperating with the relevant authorities to see that justice is served.

 

The school, however, insisted that Sylvester had sustained a leg injury, though his family has said it was worse than that.

 

“We are distressed that a child sustained a leg injury and passed on a week later,” the school said while commiserating with the family of the deceased.

 

Dowen College staff wear t-shirt with Sylvester

Dowen College staff wear t-shirt with Sylvester

Dowen College staff wear t-shirt with Sylvester



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR