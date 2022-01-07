Woman jailed for hitting her 8-year-old son’s genitals with iron rod over piece of chicken

A 33-old woman has been jailed for assaulting her 8-year-old biological son over a piece of chicken at Misisi Township in Lusaka, Zambia.

Lusaka magistrate Trevor Kasanda sentenced Jessy Banda to five years imprisonment on Friday, January 7, upon her own admission of guilt.

Banda was charged with one count of assault on a child after she brutalized her son on December 26, 2021 by hitting him on his genitals with an iron bar.

She admitted the charge and explained to court how she used an iron bar to hit her son on his private parts after he stole a piece of chicken. She said she had no authority to assault the child.

According to the facts of the case, prosecutor Muleya Simuusa said Banda a day after Christmas used a sharp object to hit the boy and he sustained a deep wound on his spectrum.

Simuusa said as the boy was crying, a good Samaritan came to his help and rushed him to hospital where he was attended to and a medical report was issued.

