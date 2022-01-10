Ayesha Curry claps back at commenter as she finally responds to rumours that she and Steph Curry have an open marriage

Ayesha Curry, wife of professional basketball player Steph Curry, has reacted to rumours that they have an open marriage.

The cookbook author shared a photo of her husband modeling for GQ and gushed about him on Instagram.

A follower then responded, accusing her that despite having a husband like Steph, she still wants an open relationship. The follower added that if he were Steph, Ayesha would have been “sent to the streets already”.

Ayesha hit back at the follower and warned him not to disrespect her marriage.

The mum-of-three also denied the open marriage allegation and told the follower not to believe everything he reads.