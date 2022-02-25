“Being a child of God will test you”

Nollywood actress, Adesuwa Etomi has shared her opinion on what it means to be a child of God.

The mother of one who recently delved into music, said that being a child of God is testing but will make one a better person.

“You will learn not to do things as the world does. You will learn patience, you will learn love, you will do things that pleases God, and you will want to because you love God,” she wrote.

“You will try to live in peace with all men. You will unlook things that have potential to steal your peace. You will practice kindness and you will like it,”