TCN blames Gencos for poor power supply





The Transmission Company of Nigeria has blamed the poor power supply witnessed across the country on the Generation Companies (GENCOS).

In a statement released on Tuesday March 8, the TCN said there’s poor power supply in the country due to “very low power generation by the Generation Companies (GENCOS) for TCN to wheel through the transmission grid to distribution companies nationwide.”

The TCN noted that it does not generate electricity, adding that it can only transport cumulative generation from all the generation companies nationwide to distribution load centres. It said the distribution companies are responsible for end-users consumption.

“TCN allocates power to distribution companies based on approved percentage (formula approved by NERC), of the total generation available per hour or on day-ahead nomination. “Presently, the cumulative generation nationwide is low and generation companies have attributed this to several factors including poor gas supply,…





Source: Linda Ikeji