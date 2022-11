Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2015, Unoaku Anyadike, is set to wed. The 28-year-old ex-beauty queen shared her pre-wedding photos on her Instagram page some hours ago. See more photos below…. The post MBGN 2015, Unoaku Anyadike, set to wed, releases pre-wedding photos appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji