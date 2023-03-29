US increase fee for non-immigrant visa application





The United States Department of State has announced 15 per cent hike in fees for certain non-immigrant visa applications, including travel visas.

The increment published in the Federal Register on March 28, 2023, will be effective on May 30, 2023. The U.S. government said in the document;

“The fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s and BCCs), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185.

“The fee for certain petition-based non-immigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205.

“The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315.”

The U.S government added that the NIV fees are set based on the actual cost of providing NIV services and are determined after conducting a study of the cost of such services, adding that an Activity-Based Costing (ABC)…