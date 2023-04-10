Melania dispels divorce rumors as she steps out with Trump for first time since his arrest (video)





Former US first lady, Melania Trump dispelled divorce rumors as she stepped for the first time with her husband Donald Trump, since his arrest in New York city over his money payments to Pornstar Stormy Daniels.

Melania has been noticeably absent since her husband’s appearance in court, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges.

As predicted, speculations began to mount that the couple was heading towards a divorce.

But Melania finally stepped out to join the former president for an Easter brunch Sunday, April 9 at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.

She can be seen sitting by Donald’s side to mark the holiday occasion with family and friends.

She also broke her month-long social media silence by tweeting a ‘Happy Easter!’ message.

Entering the ballroom at the private club in Florida, the pair received a standing ovation from their guests.

In videos shared on social media, Donald can be seen waving at people, stopping for handshakes while his wife of 18 years headed straight to…