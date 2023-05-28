Indian Prime Minister Modi sends high level delegation led by Defense minister to Tinubu’s inauguration





Indian prime minister, Shri Narendra Modi has sent a high level delegation led by the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh to the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th President.

A statement on Saturday, May 28 by the Indian High Commission in Nigeria, disclosed that Singh arrives in Abuja, on 28 May 2023 as a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Nigerian President.

The visit of Mr. Rajnath Singh reflects the growing bilateral relations between India and Nigeria and signifies India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria, the statement adds.

Mr. Singh comes with a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs of India. Singh is the senior most Minister in the Government of India.