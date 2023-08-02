Jordi Alba claims Lionel Messi ‘feels supported and loved’ at Inter Miami, says he didn’t have a good time at PSG





Jordi Alba has said Lionel Messi ‘feels supported and loved’ at Inter Miami.

The Spanish defender made the statement during his introductory press conference with the team after joining the American club.

‘Leo is a demanding person,’ Alba said. ‘He has won a World Cup, but he is going to continue [playing] the same. He is going to fight for this challenge, try to win everything and that’s why we’re here to help him.

‘He feels supported, loved and that’s the most important thing. At PSG he didn’t have a good time, but he recovered his joy. I repeat, it’s a challenge that personally excites him a lot and I see him very happy.’

As for his own personal convictions in joining Inter Miami, Alba says that he rejected other offers for more money because he enjoyed the challenge MLS provided him.

‘When I decided to leave Barcelona, ​​I had [no offers],’ Alba explained. ‘After the selection [of Inter], the talks with Inter began. I had other offers, but the correct decision was to come…