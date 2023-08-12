Singer Lizzo dropped from Super Bowl Halftime Show consideration in the wake of shocking s3xual harassment and�abuse�claims





American singer, Lizzo has been dropped from Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show consideration after facing a series of shocking sexual harassment and fat-shaming allegations from former dancers.

Earlier this month, three of Lizzo’s former dancers, Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez, and Arianna Davis, filed a lawsuit against her, accusing the singer of creating a ‘hostile work environment’.

Now, an NFL insider exclusively has told Mail Only that the ensuing backlash over the allegations has prompted the organization to immediately drop Lizzo from Super Bowl Halftime Show contention – having previously had her name in the mix as one of the front-runners for the 2024 spectacle.

‘Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal,’ the source said in the wake of the accusations – which Lizzo vehemently denies.

As Lizzo is removed from the potential line-up at this year’s Super Bowl, which is…