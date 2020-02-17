Sylva calls for calm in Bayelsa, apologises to Buhari

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, chief Timipre Sylva, has urged the people of Bayelsa to Shun all act of violence and lawlessness.

Sylva made this known in a statement he signed and released in Abuja on Sunday.

“I want to use this moment to call on all the people of our dear state Bayelsa to kindly shun all acts of violence and lawlessness.

“Also of great importance to me is to extend my profound apology to our President, Muhammadu Buhari, over the avoidable disruption to his busy schedule which was caused by the events of the moment.

“I am aware that Mr President and his wife Aisha Buhari had concluded arrangements to travel to Bayelsa to witness the inauguration of the APC Governorship candidate as Governor of Bayelsa State.

“I therefore extend my apology to Mr President and members of his entourage,” he said.

He further reiterated that people of Bayelsa should show restraint at…