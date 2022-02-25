NGO advocates access to quality healthcare in FCT

By Ruth Oketunde

An NGO, Abiodun Essiet Initiative for Girls (AEIG), has advocated improved access to quality healthcare services at the grassroots in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Executive Director of the organisation, Mrs Abiodun Essiet, gave the call while briefing newsmen on the activities of the organisation on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that it was important to recognise and give priority to primary healthcare services, as it would better the lives of women, children and persons living with disabilities.

She said that improved access to these facilities would reduce morbidity and mortality rates among the vulnerable groups.

Abiodun called on the FCT and Area Council administrations to intervene in the ongoing industrial action by the Nigerian Union of Local Government Administration Employees (NULGE).

She said that the strike had affected access to healthcare services.

“The strike that has been on for almost a week has in no small way impacted…