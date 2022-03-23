Fuel crisis: Stakeholders brainstorm on full operation of modular refineries

Refinery

By Okon Okon

Stakeholders in the oil sector have resolved that full operation of modular refineries as proposed in some quarters, will go a long way in solving challenges of fuel crisis in the country.

The stakeholders made the observation at the second stakeholders’ engagement on the integration of Modular/Artisanal Refinery Operations into the oil and gas sector on Tuesday in Abuja.

They also brainstormed on current challenges of revenue loss, petroleum product scarcity, environmental pollution and the way out.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang, explained that the aim of the meeting was to discuss ways out of the country’s present oil challenge.

“Let me welcome all of you to this conference, which is the second meeting of all engagement of stakeholders on the integration of modular and artisanal refinery operating into the oil and gas sector and current challenges of revenue loss.

“We…