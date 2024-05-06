Water, Sanitation ministry urged to implement hand hygiene roadmap

By Tosin Kolade

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation (FMWRS) has been called upon to implement and disseminate the National Roadmap to Hand Hygiene for All (HH4A), spanning from 2021 to 2025.

The call was made in a press statement to commemorate World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5, signed by Ms. Ganiyat Afolayan, the Communications Officer at Mangrove & Partners Limited (MPL) on Sunday.

The statement emphasised the critical importance of handwashing, noting its capacity to prevent up to 50 per cent of avoidable infections acquired during healthcare delivery.

According to the statement, hand hygiene has a means to reduce infectious diarrhea cases by 23-40 per cent, particularly among individuals with weakened immune systems, and to decrease school absenteeism by over 50 per cent.

The organisation stressed the urgent need for innovative training and education to enhance knowledge and capacity building among health and care workers, particularly in infection prevention…