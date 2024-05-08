Less than 7% of women hold elective, appointive positions in Nigeria – NILDS

By Kingsley Okoye

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), says less than seven per cent of women have been represented in elective and appointive positions in Nigeria since 1999.

The institute said that the development was worrisome in spite of the 35 per cent affirmative action.

The NILDS Director-General, Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, said this in Abuja on Wednesday at a Train the Trainer Workshop for NILDS Staff on Gender Mainstreaming.

The workshop was facilitated by the UN Women in partnership with NILDS.

He said the workshop was designed to equip staff of the Institute with necessary tools and competencies to mainstream gender into policies, programs, and budgeting.

According to him, the workshop is expected to train NILDS Staff to improve the institutional capacity in gender policy analysis, equip them with knowledge on gender mainstreaming principles and methodologies.

This, he said, would help integrate gender perspectives into NILDS…