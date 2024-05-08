Make Lagos environment friendly for new corps members, Sanwo-Olu tells residents

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on Lagos residents to make the environment friendly for the new corps members posted to the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Batch A, Stream II orientation, held on Tuesday at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) temporary orientation camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

He also urged the corps members to make the service year have meaningful impact on the social-economic and political development of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

“I implore you to accept your posting to any part of Lagos and see it as an opportunity to participate in the community development programmes, impact your host community and leave indelible legacies.

“These, your predecessors did in the areas of healthcare delivery system, educational services, social services amongst others, just as your services may be needed in the aforementioned.”

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mr Ibukun Dosunmu, Director, General…