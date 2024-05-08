Violent extremism, terrorism, biggest threat to ECOWAS subregion —Gen. Gyane

By Mark Longyen

The Commandant, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Accra, Ghana, Maj.-Gen. Richard Gyane, says violent extremism and terrorism (VET) is the biggest threat to the ECOWAS subregion, Africa and humanity.

Gyane stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a mobile training course on women, youth, and VET, organised by KAIPTC on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Commandant said that the security challenges in West Africa had informed KAIPTC’s decision to organise the capacity building for women and youth to build their resilience to tackle terrorism.

He said that the training, organized in collaboration with the Norwegian Government, would empower women and youth with the requisite knowledge about terrorists’ operations and build their resilience against VET threats.

“If you look at our subregion now, violent extremism is a big threat to us; If you look at the Sahel nations, most of these countries are virtually…