Court Convicts Gombe SEMA Boss, One Other for Stealing IDP B…

Court Convicts Gombe SEMA Boss, One Other for Stealing IDP Building Materials

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Gombe zonal office on March 13, 2020 secured the conviction of Dr. Dallami Arab Rukuje and Isa Garba before Justice Abubakar Jauro of the Gombe State High Court on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, aiding and abetting.

Rukuje, the Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Emergency Management Agency, GOSEMA, was accused of conspiring with Garba, the Store Officer to cart away some building materials meant to alleviate the sufferings of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the state. The materials were provided by the Presidential Committee for the North-East Initiatives.

Rather than utilize the materials for the IDPs, they conspired to sell 5,000 bags of cement, and 4,000 drums of 20litre paint, and used the proceeds for their personal benefit.

They pleaded “not guilty” when they were arraigned in February 2018.

Source: EFCC News