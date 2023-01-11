One Vigilance Member Killed as Local Hunters Repel Attack byBandits in Niger

 By Laleye Dipo in Minna and   Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A   member of  vigilance group   was killed as local hunters repelled  bandits’ attacks on Madanda Community in Pangu district of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State on Monday.

This is just as  suspected kidnappers have reportedly kidnapped 15 persons   at Oluwalose community in  Moro local government council area of Kwara state capital.

The attack on Madanda  came almost one year after terrorists last attacked the community and three days after Muslim faithful held congregational prayers in Mosques in the community to thank God for the peace they have enjoyed for over a year.

It was gathered that unlike in the past the bandits stormed the community on foot but wielded dangerous weapons including AK47 rifles.

According to findings the local hunters mobilised speedily to thwart the attack making the gunmen to scamper into the bush some of them with serious…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

