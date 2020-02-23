At Feast of Esther, Adeboye’s wife counsels women on Godly homes » Church News » Tribune Online

WIFE of the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye, has urged all women irrespective of their status to take time to train their children in the way of the Lord as well as ensure they grow in it.

Mrs Adeboye said this at the Feast of Esther 2020 held recently at the Youth Centre of the RCCG along the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

According to Mrs Adeboye, who is the converner of the programme with the theme, Anointed Forever, all women irrespective of their status should take time to train their children in the way of the Lord as well as ensure they grow in it.

“As anointed women, we should always pray for our husbands as the heads of the…