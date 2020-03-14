APC tackles Makinde over claims on Oyo wage bill » Latest News » Tribune Online

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has taken on Governor Seyi Makinde over figures recently credited to him as representing the state’s monthly wage bill and the staff population.

The governor had been reported to have told participants at the Nigerian-American Business Forum in Tampa, Florida, United States, that the state had 115,000 civil servants and a wage bill of N11 billion per month.

In a statement on Friday in Ibadan by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Prince Ayobami Adejumo, the APC in the state accused Makinde of nursing a sinister motive for allegedly inflating the figures.

It also expressed regret over what it described as “apparent lack of direction and…