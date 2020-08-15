Tried the knotless braids yet? | Xquisite Style

Hair braiding is an ancient art and till now, ladies still enjoy braiding their hair. Because of this, different types of braids are now in vogue from the box braids to the Senegalese braids and with the latest being the knotless braids.

Unlike the traditional box braids, the knotless braids do not add bulge of hair stemming from the scalp, instead the root is flat and smooth and it puts less stress on the scalp because no knots are required. This makes them an even more protective style for the natural hair because there will be less breakage, less pulling and less strain to the edges.

The knotless style is also becoming more popular because of the natural look it gives; the hair does…