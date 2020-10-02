Buhari prays for Trump, wife’s recovery from COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined all citizens of United States of America in prayers for quick and full recovery of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melanie, who reportedly tested positive to COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Friday, the President noted, with sympathy, that the incident of COVID-19 in the White House manifests the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, and difficulty in containing the spread.

The statement said while wishing the American First Family speedy turnaround in…