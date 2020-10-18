My convoy was attacked by political thugs not protesting youths — Oyetola

Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said that, he was attacked by thugs and not protesting youths. In his broadcast to the people of the state this morning in Osogbo, the governor alleged that,  those who attacked on Saturday in Osogbo,  capital of the Osun State made attempts to assassinate him and some of his […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

