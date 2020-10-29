



Tribune Online

Makinde urged to resuscitate abandoned Aso Ofi Market

The Association of Aso Ofi Marketers has urged Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde to resuscitate the abandoned Aso Ofi International Tourism Market at Iseyin. The association made this call in a statement signed by its President, Alhaji Imuran Alarape Kangunhan; Chairman, Alhaji Taiwo Ariwoola; the Youth Chairman, Alhaji Sulaimon Onimama; and Youth Secretary, Mr […]

Makinde urged to resuscitate abandoned Aso Ofi Market

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune