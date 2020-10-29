Oyo PDP reconciliatory committee visits Olopoeyan

AS part of efforts to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party, the Oyo state People’s Democratic Party (PDP), reconciliatory committee led by its chairman, Dr Saka Balogun, on Wednesday paid a visit to a leader of the party in the state, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Adebisi Olopoeyan, at his Bashorun, Ibadan residence.

Other members of the committee who accompanied the chairman on the visit are wife of former governor of Oyo State, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja, Secretary of PDP in the state, Wasiu Adeleke, Mr Layi Baale from Ibarapa zone of the party and Chief Jacob Ayetoro from Igbeti in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State.

Balogun, while speaking with the Nigeria Tribune shortly after the meeting said:…