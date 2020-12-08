



BREAKING: 90-Year old UK woman is first person to get COVID-19 vaccine

A Covid-19 vaccine has been injected into a patient for the first time in the UK. ITV News reports that Margaret Keenan, who is from Coventry and will be 91 next week, said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19. “It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune