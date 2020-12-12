



Tribune Online

2019 report recirculated to fuel Atiku/Buhari presidential election rivalry – and many fell for it

CLAIM: INEC presiding officers made confession on electronic transmission of 2019 presidential election results VERDICT: TRUE! But report is from April 2019 FULL STORY: On Sunday, November 29, 2020, news blogs reported there is a victory for 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, following revelation by some staff members of […]

2019 report recirculated to fuel Atiku/Buhari presidential election rivalry – and many fell for it

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune