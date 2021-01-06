



Only PDP can satisfy yearning of Nigerians for good governance, Wike declares

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that Nigerians have increased their yearnings for good governance, improved economy and developmental projects that PDP has continued to provide in the states that it controls. He made the declaration at the commissioning of the 11.53 kilometres Agbonchai-Afam road, connecting Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas and performed […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune