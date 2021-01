Tribune Online

Regina Askia returns to screen in ‘Set of Web’

After a long hiatus, Nollywood veteran actress, Regina Askia, will be making a big come back to movie screens in a new movie entitled ‘Web’. The actress confirmed that she has officially ended her 20-year acting hiatus and her fans are excited about the return of their favourite actress. The movie, directed by Wole Ogundare, […]

