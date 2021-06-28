Politicians and their false assurances

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Politicians and their false assurances

Constitution review as jamboree , Ogun Buhari Democracy nass schoolchildren Customs’ Iseyin killings, embassies A positive moment, The Lebanese sexual exploiter, nigerians Aso Villa Abuja Ortom shisha arms Obaseki A season of strikes Resident doctors, Customs’ raid NAF EFCC state fire debt open grazing proposal Northern MDAs akure Emmanuel Akuma covid-19 ACF molestation convoys Nigerian graduates, #Bring Back Our Boys Burying soldier Boko Haram’s Borno, IGP yellow fever post-EndSARS rice police Buratai’s reaction, Government collapse of public waterworks, aid workers, Kwara hijab controversy, v

L AST Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a committee tasked with lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president indicated that the inauguration of the National Steering Committee of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) chaired by Vice […]

Politicians and their false assurances
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR