



Tribune Online

Politicians and their false assurances

L AST Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a committee tasked with lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president indicated that the inauguration of the National Steering Committee of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) chaired by Vice […]

Politicians and their false assurances

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune