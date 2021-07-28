Senate backs Egbin Power’s $2bn fresh expansion investments

The Senate, on Tuesday, threw its weight behind the $2billion future investments plan by the biggest thermal plant in Sub-Sahara Africa, Egbin Power Plc.

The Senate Committee on privatisation and commercialisation, which declared this during a facility visit to the plant in Ikorodu Lagos, maintained that the plant has “done well” in justifying October 1, 2013 power sector’s privatisation by the federal government.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Theodore Orji, who led the delegation that included Deputy Chairman of the committee, Senator Adelere Oriolowo; Senator Issa Jubril; Mr Saibudeen Oduniyi; Clark of the Committee, Abdullai Sadiah, queried the transmission and gas…