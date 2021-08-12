Bullish trend persists as investors gain N21.27bn

The Nigerian equities market remained in positive territory as late interests in GTCO led the All-Share Index (ASI) to close 0.1 per cent higher at 39,490.06 basis points.

Consequently, Month-to-Date gain increased to 2.5 per cent, while Year-to-Date loss moderated to -1.9 per cent.

Investors further gained N21.27 billion after the market capitalisation settled at N20.58 trillion as against an opening mark of N20.55 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative, as 21 tickers declined relative to eight gainers. On the chart, Tripple G and Regal Insurance recorded the most significant losses of the day after declining by 9.3 per cent and 8.5 per cent…