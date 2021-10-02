Dr Timothy Olawale, NECA DG, is dead

Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has announced the death of its Director-General, Dr Timothy Olawale.

NECA Secretariat said in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday that Olawale died on Friday, October 1, in a hospital in Abuja.

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Timothy Olawale, our Director-General, which occurred on October 1, 2021 at a hospital in Abuja.

“He is survived by his wife, children and other relatives; we pray to the good Lord to grant his family and us all, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” it stated.

The statement added that the association was in contact with the family and more information would be…