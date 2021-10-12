549 indigent students benefit from scholarship programme in Kwara

no more than 549 indigent students and youth in Omu Aran community in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have benefited from scholarship programmes aimed at encouraging educational pursuits in the area.

Speaking during the presentation of the award to beneficiaries in Omu Aran on Tuesday, the national president of Omu Aran Development Association, Major-General Yemi Abidoye (Rtd), described education as the most valuable asset in life capable of making the younger generation true leaders of tomorrow.

The community leader, who commended the founder of Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation, Engineer Sunday Babalola, for his scholarship initiative, said the initiative has turned…